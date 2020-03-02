crime

UPS Worker Planning Mass Shooting Had 20,000 Rounds of Ammo, Calif. Police Say

Thomas Andrews, 32, was arrested on charges of criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence, and several counts of weapons violations

By Diana San Juan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Sunnyvale resident was arrested Sunday for reportedly planning a mass shooting at the city’s UPS facility where he worked.

Thomas Andrews, 32, sent threatening text messages to his boss saying he would shoot up the facility, and upon investigation, police discovered he was a registered gun owner.

Andrews led officers on a pursuit after he was spotted in the area of Fair Oaks Avenue and Maude Avenue around 11: 15 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit down Highway 101 and Andrews was taken into custody near Bailey Road.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Super Tuesday 4 hours ago

5 Key Questions Ahead of Critical Super Tuesday Primaries

coronavirus Mar 2

China’s Crisis Wanes as Epidemic Takes Hold in US, Elsewhere

Officers located over 20,000 rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s home, 5 tactical style rifles, 1 shotgun, 3 handguns and body armor, police said.

Andrews was arrested on charges of criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence, and several counts of weapons violations.

This article tagged under:

crimemass shootingSunnyvale
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us