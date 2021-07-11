‘Unspeakable Tragedy': Surfside Recovery Efforts Enter Day 18; Death Toll at 86

What to Know The death toll now stands at 86, with as many as 43 people still unaccounted for

More than 13 million pounds of concrete and debris have been removed from the site, officials said

A ceremony was held to honor Israeli rescuers who came to help families impacted by the Surfside condo collapse

As recovery workers enter the 18th day to find victims in the rubble of the Surfside condo collapse, the death toll stands at 86.

Israeli crews, who were among the first international teams to respond to the tragedy at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, are returning home Sunday.

Before their departure, a ceremony was held Saturday to honor the crews and thank them for their help. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava decorated the heroes with medals.

A ceremony held to honor Israeli search crews, and give families impacted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South an opportunity to thank first responders, took place Saturday night in Surfside. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports.

The death toll in the Surfside condo collapse rose to 86 on Saturday after recovery teams discovered seven more bodies in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South.

At a news conference Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 43 people remain potentially unaccounted for.

"Please pray for all of those who have lost loved ones and whose hearts are broken from this unspeakable tragedy, and for those who are still waiting," Levine Cava said.

Crews have toiled around-the-clock despite a somber change in mission from rescue to recovery earlier this week. Levine Cava thanked those who have been a part of the recovery effort.

"I want to thank everyone around the world and here at home, from the bottom of my heart, who have been caring for us every day for the last 16 plus days, and especially to the extraordinary teams from our local community and state and around the country who are part of the largest ever non-hurricane emergency response effort in Florida's history and especially the first responders," Levine Cava said.

The number of bodies recovered has put a strain on the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office, with the medical examiner from neighboring Broward County now helping. The mayor said more than 60 of the 86 victims have been identified.

Detectives are still working to verify that each of those listed as missing were actually in the building when it collapsed.

Meanwhile, officials said Saturday that there has been an increase in the number of victims recovered because crews have been able to remove a large amount of debris from the pile. More than 13 million pounds of concrete and debris have been hauled away from the site, officials said. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that the pile is now ground level and below in some areas.

Officials also identified the bodies of eight victims who were recovered during the week. They are: Elena Blasser, 64, Elena Chavez, 87, Nicole Langesfeld, 26, Ana Mora, 70, Marina Restrepo Azan, 76, Miguel Pazos, 55, Richard Rovirosa, 60, and Oresme Gil Guerra, 60. The bodies of a 5-year-old and a 44-year-old who were recovered this week were not identified at the request of the families.

Burkett said Saturday he hopes to financially assist all the businesses that have been impacted by the Surfside condo collapse.

"I want to announce that I'm working to put together a fund for our downtown businesses who have been shut down during the entire time this tragedy has been unfolding," said Burkett. "Not only were they shut down, but while they were shut down, they were making and delivering food to all the support support teams, search and rescue teams and others. Given their generosity and their compassion, I feel it's my duty to do whatever I can do to help them get through this difficult time."

NBC 6's Johnny Archer is in Surfside where he spoke with Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis about how the demolition has helped speed up the process.

Levine Cava said crews were also collecting and cataloguing numerous personal items, including legal documents, photo albums, jewelry, and electronic goods that they would seek to reunite families with.

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building, allowing access to new areas of debris.

Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story building fell on June 24.