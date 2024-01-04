animal stories

Unsold Christmas trees are on the menu for elephants and bison at the Berlin Zoo

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public

By The Associated Press

An Asian elephant throws a Christmas tree into the air
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

There’s a bit of post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other tenants at the Berlin Zoo: they can chomp on Christmas trees that didn’t find a home.

The tree treats were unwrapped Thursday in what has become an annual event. Elephants tore off branches with their trunks and either gobbled them or tossed them around their enclosure.

American Kennel Club Jan 3

Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile

New Jersey Dec 19, 2023

Call it a ‘cash cow?': NJ Transit sells plush animal after bull on tracks goes viral

The European bison nestled into the trees before starting to munch on them. And reindeer sniffed and played with the conifers.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

animal stories
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us