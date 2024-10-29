University of New Haven uses artificial intelligence to detect guns on campus

The University of New Haven implemented an extra layer of security for its students and staff.

The university is using a new security technology system called ZeroEyes.

ZeroEyes uses artificial intelligence to detect exposed weapons through existing security cameras, according to J.T Wilkins, senior vice president of sales for ZeroEyes.

“Our entire goal is to be able to mitigate the effects of mass shootings by early identification of a firearm,” Wilkins said.

If a weapon is detected through ZeroEyes, an alert is sent to the customer to allow them to respond as quickly as possible in the event of a gun-related emergency.

“Typically a weapon is visible from anywhere from 30 seconds to 30 minutes before the first shot is ever fired. That’s our goal, that’s our window to be able to provide situational awareness back to first responders as quickly as humanly possible,” Wilkins said.

Over at the University of New Haven, Police Deputy Chief Brett Mahoney said ZeroEyes will serve as a proactive measure.

“It's an unfortunate reality of the world we live in, that hand gun incidents, gun incidents in general are on the rise and we want to be prepared here at the university to deal with that,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney further explained the parameters of how the system works, adding concealed weapons cannot be detected by the system.

“A gun on a law enforcement officer's toolbelt is not going to set it off. If a weapon is brandished, I believe over 18% of the weapon is shown, beltline etc. anything that indicates the gun is being drawn, that's not in the normal course of duty," Mahoney said.

At UNH, there have been no recent gun-related incidents, according to Mahoney.