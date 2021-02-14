United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Publishes First Photo From Mars Probe

The image comes from its “Amal,” or “Hope,” space probe

SPACE-MARS
United Arab EUnited Arab Emirates Space Agenc/AFP via Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet.

The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

The image comes from its “Amal,” or “Hope,” space probe.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

France 2 mins ago

Protesters Say French Anti-Radicalism Law Is Anti-Muslim

Myanmar 43 mins ago

Myanmar Rattled by Army Movements, Apparent Internet Cutoff

The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

United Arab EmiratesMars
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us