United Airlines flight returns to Chicago airport after issue in cockpit

By NBC Chicago

A United flight departing from Chicago was forced to return to O'Hare Airport for an unexpected issue in the cockpit Wednesday, the airline said.

According to United Airlines, Flight 1879, traveling from Chicago to Los Cabos, returned shortly after it departed "due to an issue with the cockpit windshield."

"The flight landed safely and was met by emergency services as a precaution before it taxied to the gate, where passengers safely deplaned," the airline said in a statement. "We appreciate the quick action of our crew to keep our passengers and employees safe and we’ve arranged for a new aircraft to take customers to their destination."

Details on what exactly the issue was with the windshield remained unclear. The airline said there was no evidence of a fire in the cockpit.

A total of 156 passengers were onboard the flight at the time, along with six crew members.

