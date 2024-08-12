Australia

‘Unauthorized' helicopter flight ends with crash on hotel roof killing pilot

Around 400 people were evacuated from the hotel after the crash.

By Charlotte Graham-McLay | The Associated Press

Image shows the damage after a helicopter crashed into the roof of a Hilton hotel in Australia
ABC)/AFP via Getty Images

A man died after an unauthorized helicopter flight in Queensland, Australia ended in a crash on a hotel roof early Monday morning, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people from the building as flames engulfed the aircraft.

Authorities in the city of Cairns said that they had not confirmed the identity of the pilot, his reason for making the flight or how the tourist helicopter was able to take off from Cairns Airport.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

A couple staying at the hotel was hospitalized suffering from smoke inhalation and have now been discharged, Queensland Police Service Acting Chief Superintendent Shane Holmes told reporters. No one else on the ground was hurt.

Holmes said it was not known if the man flying the helicopter held a pilot's license or if he worked for the company that owned the craft, Nautilus Aviation.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Brazil 8 hours ago

Families of Brazilian plane crash victims gather in Sao Paulo as more experts join investigation

Crime and Courts Aug 1

New Jersey man accused of trying to open plane doors on American Airlines fight

“There is no further threat to the community, and we believe this is an isolated incident,” Holmes said.

Nautilus Aviation said in an unattributed written statement that the flight was “unauthorized” but would not supply any further details.

Cairns Airport CEO Richard Barker said initial findings of a review Monday showed “no compromise of the airport security program or processes."

About 400 people were evacuated from the hotel after the crash, which happened in the early hours of the morning in a busy tourist district of Cairns — a tropical city of 150,000 people in northern Queesland — where it is peak season for holiday-makers. Witnesses told local news outlets the crash sounded like a bomb exploding.

Smoke and flames billowed from the roof of the Doubletree Hilton and one of the helicopter's rotor blades landed in the hotel pool, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

The hotel remains cordoned off while its structural integrity is being examined.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AustraliaAir travel
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us