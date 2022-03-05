Russia-Ukraine War

UN Agency Says Ukraine Exodus Reaches 1.45 Million

The number is still expected to rise

Ukraine conflict - Polish-Ukrainian border
The International Organization for Migration says the number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.

The U.N. migration agency, citing figures from government ministries in countries where they have arrived, said Saturday that 787,300 of them went to Poland. Some 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

The IOM said that nationals of 138 countries have crossed Ukraine’s borders into neighboring nations.

