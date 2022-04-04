Ukraine's President Zelenskyy to Address UN Security Council

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.N. Security Council for the first time at a meeting Tuesday that is certain to focus on what appear to be deliberate killings in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

The discovery after the withdrawal of Russian troops has sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government.

Videos and photos of streets in Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some with their hands tied behind their back, have led to global revulsion, calls for tougher sanctions and Russia’s suspension from the U.N.’s premier human rights body, the Human Rights Council.

According to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova, the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.

Associated Press journalists have reported seeing dozens of bodies in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine and the West on Monday of “a false flag attempt” to blame Russian troops for atrocities in Bucha. He said Russia will present evidence at Tuesday’s council meeting.

