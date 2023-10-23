UAW expands strike to Stellantis pickup truck plant in Michigan

- The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike to a Stellantis plant in suburban Detroit that produces Ram full-size pickup trucks.
DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike to a Stellantis plant in suburban Detroit that produces Ram full-size pickup trucks.
The work stoppage includes roughly 6,800 workers at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit.
