UAE announces arrests of three people linked to rabbi killed in ‘antisemitic terrorist' murder

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of an Israeli Moldovan rabbi who was found dead in the country.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior said on X Sunday that authorities “have arrested in record time the three perpetrators involved in the murder of Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan national according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident.”

A specialized team quickly located Kogan’s body after a missing person report was filed, the ministry said. They then identified and arrested the suspects and initiated legal proceedings.

“Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations,” the ministry’s X statement said.

The Israeli government called the death of Kogan, who had been missing in the Gulf state since Thursday, a “criminal antisemitic terrorist event.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement early Sunday that his country “will deal with the criminals responsible for his death to the fullest extent of the law.”

Kogan’s disappearance quickly sparked suspicions that he had been kidnapped. He was the representative in Abu Dhabi for Chabad Lubavitch, an influential Orthodox Jewish Hasidic organization based in New York.

“With great pain we share that Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Abu Dhabi, UAE, was murdered by terrorists after being abducted on Thursday,” Chabad posted on X.

Israel’s National Security Bureau said Sunday that Israeli citizens should avoid nonessential travel to the UAE, and called on those staying in the country to avoid displaying Israeli symbols and to avoid visiting areas “identified with the Israeli and Jewish population.”

“There is concern that there is still a threat on the ground against Israelis and Jews in the area,” the advisory said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Sunday that the “vile antisemitic attack” would not deter Israelis “from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere.”

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said on X on Sunday that the country would remain “a safe house, a stable oasis, cohabiting and forgiving community,” without making direct reference to Kogan’s death.

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell A man walks past Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store managed by the late Rabbi Zvi Kogan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

On Saturday, Netanyahu’s office said Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, was investigating the disappearance after receiving information indicating a “terrorist incident.”

The Emirati Interior Ministry said Saturday it “had received a report from the family of a Moldovan national named Zvi Kogan, stating that he has been missing and out of contact since last Thursday.”

“Specialized authorities immediately began search and investigation operations upon receiving the report,” the ministry said.

In a government meeting later on Sunday, Netanyahu praised the cooperation of the UAE in investigating the murder.

NBC News has contacted the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Kogan’s disappearance comes at a turbulent time for the region, after Iran and Israel traded fire in October and while Israel continues military campaigns in both Gaza and Lebanon.

The UAE diplomatically recognized Israel in 2020, and while the deal has held throughout the Israel-Hamas war and Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon, both conflicts have stoked anger among some Emiratis, Arab nationals and others living in the the UAE.

While there is currently no confirmation or suggestion of Iran’s involvement, Iranian intelligence services have been accused of carrying out kidnappings in the past in the UAE.

Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian German software developer living in California, was kidnapped in 2020 during a stopover in the United Arab Emirates and taken to Iran. Iran’s judiciary said he was executed in October.

Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli mission in Abu Dhabi was in contact with Kogan’s family.

The Associated Press and Victoria Di Gioacchino contributed.

