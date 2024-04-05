U.S. Treasury yields tick higher ahead of key jobs report

U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly higher on Friday morning ahead of closely watched nonfarm payrolls data for March.

The 10-year Treasury yield was trading up less than one basis point at 4.318% at 4:02 a.m. ET. It comes after the benchmark note on Wednesday briefly touched a new high for the year of 4.429%.

The 2-year Treasury yield was also marginally higher at 4.648%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

It's a big day for markets, with nonfarm payrolls data due Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect jobs to have grown by 200,000 in March, according to a Dow Jones poll. Separate data released Thursday showed that weekly initial jobless claims hit their highest level since January last week, beating expectations.

The jobs figures will play into market expectations of when the Federal Reserve could start to cut interest rates.

At its last meeting, the central bank indicated that it still expects three rate cuts by the end of this year. However, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Thursday became the latest high-profile figure to question whether there will be any rate cuts if inflation remains high.

He told Pensions & Investments in an interview, "If we continue to see inflation moving sideways, then that would make me question whether we need to do those rate cuts at all," adding that the economy has been "very resilient."

Traders do not expect the Fed to change interest rates at its next meeting on May 1, according to the CME Fed WatchTool, and they see a 59.5% chance of a rate cut at its June gathering — a significant decline from expectations last week.