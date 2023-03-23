U.S. Starts Flying Migrants Caught Crossing Canadian Border South to Texas

As migrants cross illegally into the U.S. from Canada at historically high levels, U.S. officials have begun flying migrants apprehended at the northern border south to Texas.

To date, at least two flights — one on March 13 to Harlingen, Texas, and another on March 21 to El Paso — have departed from Plattsburgh, New York, carrying a total of 82 migrants expelled under the Covid ban known as Title 42, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told NBC News.

The flights were first reported by Reuters.

The flights come as the number of illegal border crossings in the Swanton Sector of the U.S. border, which covers New Hampshire, Vermont and a portion of northern New York, has surged over the past five months to nearly 10 times its level during the same time period last year, according to CBP data.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Let’s come together on immigration,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday. “Let’s at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border and a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers.

For the full story, go to NBC News.