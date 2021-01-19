U.S. Soldier Allegedly Conspired to Plot Attacks on 9/11 Memorial, Sources Say

A U.S. soldier is facing charges he communicated with someone he thought was a member of ISIS to plan attacks on New York City landmarks -- including the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell News 4.

Cole James Bridges, 20, of Stow, Ohio, is charged with attempted material support for terror and attempting to kill U.S. soldiers, the sources said.

Bridges, a member of the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, allegedly spoke in an online forum about wanting to help ISIS strike the 9/11 Memorial and target American soldiers in the Middle East. His contacts in the online forum were actually FBI undercover agent.

Bridges was allegedly radicalized by online videos and offered to provide Army training materials and tactics to ISIS.

He went so far as to allegedly make a video of himself in front of an ISIS flag.

Spokespeople for the U.S. attorney's office, the FBI and the NYPD declined to comment, saying more information would be made available later Tuesday. He is expected to appear in federal court in Georgia sometime this week.

Attempts to reach a possible attorney for Bridges were unsuccessful as of early Tuesday afternoon.