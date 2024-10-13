Middle East

U.S. approves deployment of troops and antimissile system to Israel

It isn’t the first deployment of a THAAD system in Israel. Last year, Biden ordered its military placement in the Middle East after the Oct. 7 attacks.

By Courtney Kube | NBC News and NBC Staff

The U.S. has approved deploying THAAD anti-missile battery to Israel, a defense official told NBC News

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, commonly called THAAD, is notable because it can defend against long-, medium- and short-range ballistic missiles.

In addition to sending the anti-missile system, the U.S. has also authorized the deployment of military personnel to Israel to help bolster the country's defense after attacks from Iran, according to the Pentagon press secretary, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The U.S. actions underscore its "ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran," Ryder said.

It is not the first time the U.S. has stationed such a system inside Israel. Biden directed the military to deploy a THAAD battery to the Middle East last year after the Oct. 7 attacks to defend U.S. troops and interests in the region. The U.S. previously deployed a THAAD battery to Israel in 2019 for training and an integrated air defense exercise.

Israeli officials are on high alert for possible retaliatory strikes in Iran.

On Sunday, a drone attack injured at least 60 people and killed four IDF soldiers in northern Israel. Hezbollah took credit for the attack.

In addition, at least 22 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Al-Mufti School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, according to the Gaza's government media office.

The victims included 15 children and women, the media office said. Around 80 people were injured.

