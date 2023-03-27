The U.S. is preparing to announce a deal with Mexico to counter fentanyl coming across the southern border, with Mexico cracking down on labs and smuggling while the U.S. does more to stop the flow of U.S. guns into Mexico, two sources familiar with the strategy told NBC News.

Mexican military and police, with the help of U.S. law enforcement, will focus on tracking raw materials for fentanyl being shipped to Mexico, finding and shutting down labs that make the deadly synthetic opioid and going after key players in the illicit fentanyl trade, the sources said.

In return, the Biden administration has agreed to more tightly control and track firearms crossing from the U.S. into Mexico.

The tentative agreement is the result of months of tense discussions between top Biden administration officials and the Mexican government, the sources said.

