tyre nichols

Tyre Nichols Police Report at Odds With Video of Brutal Traffic Stop Before His Death

NBC News has obtained the contents of the report, which has not been made public

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Memphis police report into the traffic stop of Tyre Nichols portrays him as violent and aggressive and states that he tried to grab an officer's gun, allegations that are contradicted by multiple videos released by authorities.

NBC News has obtained the contents of the report, which has not been made public. A Memphis police spokesperson on Wednesday said it was unavailable and did not respond to additional questions about the report.

A Shelby County spokesperson said that District Attorney Steve Mulroy has a report with the same account of events and that the Memphis Police Department is expected to release the official report within days.

MEMPHIS 9 hours ago

Impassioned Calls for Police Reform at Tyre Nichols' Funeral

police reform 19 hours ago

Two Men Say Memphis Officer Involved in Tyre Nichols' Killing Previously Pulled a Gun on Them

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The district attorney’s spokesperson said there have been questions of other officers on the scene and the potential of false reporting, and that the DA is looking into all of these matters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

“Turn to your neighbor and ask, ‘Why couldn’t they see the humanity in Tyre?’”, attorney Ben Crump said Wednesday at Tyre Nichols’ funeral. “Once we acknowledge that we are human beings worthy of respect and justice, then we have the God given right to say I am a human being, and I deserve justice.”

This article tagged under:

tyre nicholspolice reformMEMPHIS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us