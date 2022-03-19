LASD

Six People Injured After Helicopter Crashes in Southern California

An air ambulance was requested for at least two people trapped, according to authorities.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Six people on board an LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter suffered a variety of injuries after it crashed in the Angeles National Forest Near Azusa Saturday, the LA County Fire Department said.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:56 p.m. near Highway 39 and East Fork Road as the LASD Air Rescue 5 helicopter was responding to a service call.

The aircraft is usually used for rescue operations.

“It was their turn to be rescued,” LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Saturday. 

All six occupants of the aircraft survived, including a doctor from UCLA who was on a ride along. None of them suffered critical injuries, Villanueva said.

"We’re very thankful that everyone survived,” he added. 

The aircraft was a Super Puma medium lift helicopter, Villanueva said. 

An investigation into why the crash occurred is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

LASDcrashaircraftLAFD
