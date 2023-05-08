Two NYU Students on Puerto Rico Holiday Shot to Death Outside Club

Two college students from NYU were shot and killed in Puerto Rico over the weekend while reportedly celebrating a birthday.

The MBA students were killed outside of a San Juan nightclub Saturday when local authorities say the friends were caught in the crossfire between two other groups. The person accused of shooting them, at least check, was still on the loose.

Franco Medina Angulo and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, both Stern School of Business students, had traveled to Puerto Rico with other classmates on a brief holiday, a statement from the university said.

“The NYU community is brokenhearted and shocked by the deaths of two MBA students in Puerto Rico, victims of senseless, tragic gunfire," NYU Spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement.

NYU will have counseling services available to students who were in the same program and any friends of the victims.

"The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured. NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community," Beckman added.

A GoFundMe set up to supports the victims' families had raised nearly $40,000 as of Monday evening.