NYPD Officer Killed, Another Critically Injured After Shot in Harlem During Domestic Violence Call: Police Officials

An NYPD officer was killed while another is in critical condition after they were shot in Harlem Friday evening responding to a domestic violence call, senior police officials told NBC New York.

The shooting occurred on West 135th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near Harlem Hospital. Two uniformed officers responded to the domestic violence call involving a mother and her son.

Both officers were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead, senior NYPD officials told NBC New York. The other officer was badly injured and listed in critical condition at Harlem Hospital, and was undergoing surgery in an effort to save his life.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Lashawn McNeil, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Three police source said a third cop at the scene, a rookie NYPD officer, shot McNeil after the two officers were struck by gunfire. That third officer was not struck by any gunfire.

The entire deadly incident was captured on police officers' body camera, a senior law enforcement official said.

It was unclear what may have led to the domestic violence call involving McNeil, who was from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

It was the third incident in less than 72 hours involving NYPD officers getting shot in the line of duty, and brings the number of cops shot to four, following incidents in the Bronx late Tuesday night and another officer shot early Thursday morning on Staten Island.

The officer in the Bronx, who was shot in the leg while scuffling with a teenage suspect, has already been released from the hospital. The officer who was shot in the leg while serving a search warrant for drugs in Staten Island underwent surgery at the hospital, where he was recovering. He was said to be in stable condition, but his injury was serious.

Friday's fatal incident marked the first time an NYPD officer had been gunned down in the line of duty since Detective Brian Mulkeen was shot killed Sept. 29, 2019. Mulkeen was patrolling the streets around a city apartment complex in the Bronx as part of a unit investigating potential gang activity, when he and his partner tried to apprehend a man who had fled questioning, and a struggle ensued.

After chasing the suspect, the men wrestled on the ground. Mulkeen could then be heard on body camera shouting, "He's reaching for it! He's reaching for it," according to police.

The situation escalated from there, as the seven-year veteran of the force fired his gun five times at the man they had chased down, Antonio Williams. Mulkeen’s partner, whose body cam footage was seen in a previously released video, then drew his weapon as well before both Williams and Mulkeen are killed in the gunfire.

Police said a total of six plainclothes officers fired 15 shots when they responded to the call, with Mulkeen being killed as a result of friendly fire to his head and torso, the medical examiner later ruled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.