Two More Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, With New Reports of Building Collapses

There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Hatay province, which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province. It was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 tremor.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake which struck Feb. 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Here’s a look at the key developments Monday in the quake's aftermath:

Some media outlets in Syria’s Idlib and Aleppo regions that were badly affected by the new, 6.4 magnitude earthquake are reporting that some buildings have collapsed and that electricity and internet services have been interrupted in parts of the region.

The media outlets said many people fled their homes and are gathering in open areas.

Meanwhile, the Syrian opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense also known as White Helmets issued an alert urging residents in the country’s rebel-held northwest to follow guidelines released earlier regarding earthquakes and how to evacuate buildings.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

A man rescued from beneath the rubble in Turkey 261 hours after the earthquake hit, made his first phone call to his family after being pulled out and got some encouraging news.