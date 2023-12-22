Crime and Courts

Two 10-year-old boys killed after father flees from Wisconsin deputies, officials say

Two other children, the driver and his girlfriend were injured when the vehicle crashed after the driver sped away from a traffic stop, officials said.

Two 10-year-old Wisconsin boys were killed when their father sped away from a traffic stop, was chased and then crashed late Wednesday, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Two other children and the driver, the boys' father, were in critical condition, officials said.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled the driver over around 11:49 p.m. for speeding and having no plates, and the driver briefly stopped before he sped away, the sheriff’s department said.

There was a pursuit, and the vehicle crashed in a town around 11 miles away, the department said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The sheriff’s department said the vehicle crashed on its own, without a collision with law enforcement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us