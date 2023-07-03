Twitter's chaotic weekend ends with more questions than answers

It was a chaotic weekend on Twitter.

It started with sudden changes as to who could view tweets, followed by sudden changes as to how many tweets users could view, and even times when many users couldn’t see tweets at all.

A new error message — “Rate limit exceeded” — confused many Twitter users who were seeing it for the first time. When Elon Musk announced the platform was temporarily limiting the number of tweets users could view, it created more questions than answers.

By Monday morning, most of the website’s issues appeared to have been resolved. It remained unclear, however, just what people could expect from the platform. Several users of Twitter’s dashboard application TweetDeck, a tool that allows users to monitor multiple Twitter timelines and profiles simultaneously on side-by-side columns, reported they could not load tweets.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, was named the new CEO of Twitter in a tweet from Elon Musk.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.