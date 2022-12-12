Twitter Disbands Its Trust and Safety Council

Twitter on Monday disbanded its "Trust and Safety Council," a group of volunteers who offered the company outside expert advice on online safety, according to an email seen by NBC News.

"As Twitter moves into a new phase, we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work," the company said in the email. "As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this."

Alex Holmes, who had been a member of the council, tweeted that the email came after the company canceled a meeting with the council.

The Tesla CEO is now the owner of the social media company.

