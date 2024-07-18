TV host and political commentator Lou Dobbs dies at 78

Lou Dobbs, a prominent political commentator and former Fox Business personality, passed away on Thursday at the age of 78, according a statement published on his official social media accounts.

"It's with heavy heart that we announce the passing of 'The Great Lou Dobbs,'" the statement reads. "Lou was a fighter till the very end -- fighting for what mattered to him the most, god, his family and the country."

Dobbs began his news career as a police and fire reporter on radio station KBLU in the 1970s. By 1980, he joined CNN at its inception and served first as a reporter and eventually as the network business wing's executive vice president.

From 2011 until 2021, Dobbs hosted the "Lou Dobbs Tonight" talk show on the Fox Business Network, where the program remained active until its cancellation in 2021.

In 2021, Dobbs and Fox faced a billion-dollar lawsuit over false claims about the integrity of the 2020 election.

In a post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump sent his condolences, writing Dobbs was a "friend" and a "truly incredible journalist, reporter and talent."

"He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others," Trump wrote. "Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.