Dallas Love Field expects the summer travel season to look more like the pre-COVID-19 days.

The problem is, there has also been an increase in items that should not be in passenger carry-ons.

Airport officials, along with the TSA, want to remind passengers returning to the skies, it is just as vital to arrive early as it is to know what you’re bringing.

“It’s important to know what’s in your bag,” said Amy Williams, the federal security director for the TSA at Dallas Love Field.

seized items dallas love field
Noah Bullard, NBC 5 News
TSA shows off items seized from passengers at Dallas Love Field Airport.

The TSA displayed prohibited items passengers have tried to get through the airport’s security checkpoints at a press conference Wednesday, including toy guns, brass knuckles, replica items like hand grenades, and multi-tools.

“This item, because of the knives, is prohibited,” said Williams holding a multi-tool.

Several of the weapons confiscated were disguised as other items.

“It looks like a comb, but when you remove the top, it’s a knife,” she said. “These look like perfume dispensers but it’s actually a stun gun.”

Williams says the airport has seen a big spike in stun guns discovered in carry-ons.

Agents found 38 in the month of April, and so far this month, 50 have been confiscated.

As a reminder, unloaded guns, stun guns and knives are allowed, but they have to be declared and checked with baggage.

“I think a lot of times, passengers just forget,” said Williams.

