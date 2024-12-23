Philadelphia

TSA finds ‘surprising number of prohibited items' in woman's bag, including 82 fireworks, 3 knives

The woman was stopped at Los Angeles International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Philadelphia, the Transportation Security Administration said.

By Lindsay Good and David K. Li | NBC News

In Terminal 4 at LAX, a TSA officer flagged a carry-on bag with 82 consumer grade fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms and one canister of pepper spray.
Transportation Security Administration

Security at Los Angeles International Airport stopped a traveler from bringing "a surprising number of prohibited items" on a Philadelphia-bound flight, including dozens of fireworks and multiple weapons, officials said.

The incident unfolded at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 15 when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers flagged a woman who had put her carry-on bag through the x-ray machine at Terminal 4, the agency said.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The TSA officer "was shocked" to find that the bag contained "82 consumer grade fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms and one canister of pepper spray," according to a TSA statement on Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear if the traveler was arrested or barred from boarding her flight to Philadelphia.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

“The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning,” LAX TSA Federal Security Director Jason Pantages said in a statement.

“This traveler should have followed TSA’s tried and true advice — unpack your bag before you pack it to ensure you don’t bring any prohibited items to the security checkpoint. "

Pantages urged travelers to be particularly mindful this week as millions of holiday travelers clog airport security lines in a setting that's already busy enough.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Airlines 1 hour ago

‘Do the upright thing.' A petition to ban reclining on airplanes has garnered 186,000 signatures

California 1 hour ago

California wharf collapse sends 3 people into the ocean

"We are in the midst of the holiday travel season when security checkpoints will be busy everywhere," Pantages said. "Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaLos AngelesTravel
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us