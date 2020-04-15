stimulus checks

Trump Prints His Name on Coronavirus Relief Checks, Sparking Criticism

The move to add his name to the checks sparked criticism that Trump is trying to get voters to believe he is giving them the coronavirus relief payments

Paper checks of coronavirus relief payments approved by Congress to be sent to Americans will have President Donald Trump's name printed on them, a Treasury Department official has confirmed to NBC News.

The move to add his name to the checks sparked criticism that Trump, who is aiming to be re-elected in November, is trying to get voters to believe he is giving them the coronavirus relief payments. It is Congress that passed the package that authorizes the payments.

The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said the process of adding Trump's name to the checks could slow their delivery by days. However, a Treasury Department official said there would not be any delays.

Congress last month passed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes direct cash payments of up to $1,200 for individuals, with an additional amount for children, as well as other measures. Trump signed it into law.

