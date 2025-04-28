Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours, but the conflict still rages

President Donald Trump pledged to end the war in Ukraine within his first 24 hours in office. But nearly 100 days into his second term, the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv grinds on.

Russian forces continue to batter Ukraine, devastating civilian areas. Ukrainian troops have mustered a resistance against the odds, though President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on edge as his resources grow perilously thin. Meanwhile, Trump has suggested a deal is in the works while also expressing skepticism that any agreement will be reached soon.

“We have the confines of a deal, I believe,” Trump told reporters on Sunday, saying he wanted Russian President Vladimir Putin to “sign it and be done with it and just go back to life."

Trump, of late, shifted blame back and forth between the two leaders, lashing out at Zelenskyy for “prolonging” the “killing field,” and then blasting Putin for complicating negotiations with strikes on Ukraine late last week that were “very bad timing.”

As Trump struggles to resolve a complicated geopolitical crisis that started more than three years ago with Putin’s brazen full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has admitted he’s been frustrated by the negotiations — and now says that his promise of an immediate end to the conflict was an “exaggeration” made in “jest."

Trump on Friday proclaimed that Ukraine and Russia were “very close to a deal” after his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Putin in Moscow. But he struck a more hesitant tone Saturday after huddling with Zelenskyy at the Vatican amid Pope Francis’ funeral, their first meeting since a stunning Oval Office shouting match in late February that led the White House to briefly pause U.S. military assistance.

The two leaders sat in a large, mostly empty room at the Vatican, their armchairs pulled in close as they leaned toward each other and spoke intently.

In a Truth Social post after their meeting, Trump described the Ukraine conflict as a “mess that was left to me by Obama and Biden, and what a mess it is.”

President Donald Trump said he is "finding it difficult" to deal with Ukraine in trying to end the war and that he is "doing very well with Russia."

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along,” Trump wrote, hinting economic sanctions could follow.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for his part, warned earlier this month that the White House was prepared to “move on” and walk away from talks if Ukraine and Russia did not make significant progress toward ending the conflict.

Zelenskyy has rejected some of the possible concessions, including Trump's statement in Time magazine that "Crimea will stay with Russia," referring to the strategic peninsula that Putin illegally annexed in 2014.

Trump’s efforts on Ukraine come as he rapidly remakes the international order on other key fronts. He has launched a sweeping trade war with China, gutted U.S. aid to the developing world and repeatedly mused about acquiring both Greenland and Canada.

He has so far failed to permanently stop another conflict raging in the Middle East. After he helped broker a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, that fragile peace fell apart and fighting has resumed.

In an interview with The Atlantic published Monday, Trump said: “I’m trying to save a lot of lives in the world. You know, Ukraine and Russia — it’s not our lives, but it could end up in a Third World War."

The president, who has long admired what he views as Putin’s strength and advocated for closer ties between the U.S. and Russia, went into his second presidency seeking to shift decades of U.S. foreign policy and bipartisan hawkishness on Russia. Republicans are increasingly behind Trump, as the MAGA political coalition sours on interventionism and views U.S. support for Kyiv as a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, framed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in stark moral terms and attempted to rally the U.S. behind Kyiv. Trump's approach has been far more transactional, with a focus on payback for American support in the form of a proposed deal giving U.S. access to Ukraine's rare-earth minerals.

Trump has adopted some of Putin’s falsehoods about the war, including the idea that Ukraine started the conflict. In their tense Oval Office meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance castigated Zelenskyy in front of television cameras, thrilling American populists who favor a sharp turn away from internationalism.

Yet as the conflict rages on, Trump has also increasingly publicly chastised Putin. He posted on Truth Social last week that he was “not happy” with Russia’s strikes on Kyiv and made a direct appeal to Putin: “Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

The two sides are at an impasse on other crucial issues. Zelenskyy has sought entrance into NATO, which would bring Ukraine into a mutual defense pact with other Western powers. Russia staunchly opposes that bid, characterizing it as a provocation from a nation it barely considers legitimate. Trump has so far been largely unsupportive of Ukraine joining NATO.

In the same Time magazine interview, Trump appeared to chafe at the idea that he was running behind schedule on securing peace in Eastern Europe, saying in part: “The war has been raging for three years. I just got here, and you say, ‘What’s taken so long?’” He made similar remarks about the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement to The Associated Press, White House National Security Council spokesperson James Hewitt said Trump is still committed to getting a Russia-Ukraine deal completed and is “closer to that objective than at any point during Joe Biden’s presidency.”

“Within 100 days, President Trump has gotten both Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table with the aim to bring this horrific war to a peaceful resolution,” Hewitt said. “It is no longer a question of if this war will end but when.”

On Monday, Putin announced a brief ceasefire, starting at midnight local time May 8 and ending at midnight May 11, to coincide with Russia’s celebration of its triumph over the Nazis in World War II. (Putin has likened Ukraine’s government to Nazi Germany.)

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to the announcement by calling on Russia to “cease fire immediately” if it “truly wants peace.”

“Why wait until May 8th?” Sybiha asked Monday in a post on X.

