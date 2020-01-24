Trump Revealed the Logo for the Space Force, and It Looks Like the ‘Star Trek’ Symbol

President Donald Trump’s Space Force logo has boldly gone where “Star Trek” has gone before.

The commander-in-chief on Friday revealed the logo for the new service branch in a tweet. And it looked a lot like the logo for the fictional Starfleet at the center of the iconic science fiction television and film franchise.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

The Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to CNBC’s query as to why the Space Force and “Star Trek” logos — both with blue globes, white stars, and swooshed rings around a sleek space ship — looked similar. The Space Force logo also resembles the symbol for the Air Force Space Command.

Last week, the Pentagon unveiled, also via tweet, the uniforms to be worn by Space Force members. The working uniform is the same occupational camouflage worn by the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

The main difference between the uniforms are the colors of the name tapes. The Space Force will don blue, Army sports black and the Air Force uses brown.

Trump first floated the Space Force idea as a part of his national security strategy on March 13, 2018. At the time, the president described how he had originally coined the term as a joke, while discussing U.S. government spending and private investment in space. Trump then directed the Pentagon to immediately begin the creation of the new branch.

“I am hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces,” Trump said in June 2018 before asking Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs, to see the directive through.

“Our destiny beyond the Earth is not only a matter of national identity but a matter of national security,” Trump said.

In August, Vice President Mike Pence announced the Pentagon’s detailed plan for Trump’s vision of a Space Force.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force manages the space domain through the Space Command. Space Force would stand as a separate branch alongside the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. However, the newest branch is expected to be akin to the structure of the Marine Corps, which is a component of the U.S. Department of the Navy but has separate representation on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The new sister service branch will be represented on the Joint Chiefs and overseen by an Air Force undersecretary for space.

George Takei, one of the stars of the original “Star Trek” series from the 1960s, retweeted Trump’s tweet and pointed out the similarities with a little dry humor.

Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this... https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the newest “Star Trek” series, “Picard,” just premiered on the CBS All Access streaming service.



This story first appeared on CNBC.com

More from CNBC: