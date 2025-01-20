Trump prepares a slew of Day 1 orders on immigration, gender and more

Donald Trump will sign at least a dozen executive orders after he's sworn in as president Monday, looking to quickly implement his agenda, including declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, ordering construction on his border wall to resume, and terminating diversity programs in federal agencies.

Another of Trump's executive orders seeks to bring an end to birthright citizenship, transition officials told reporters in a call ahead of the actions Monday.

Birthright citizenship has been understood to be required under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

Democrats and some legal groups have vowed to challenge any Trump attempt to do away with birthright citizenship in court.

Trump's other executive orders on immigration would reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy from his first administration for those seeking to enter the U.S. through Mexico, while another is set to designate cartels and migrant gangs, specifically MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border will allow the Department of Defense to deploy the U.S. military and the National Guard to the border. Asked what the rules of engagement would be for the military deployed to the border, the Trump transition officials said that would be up to the Department of Defense.

"We have to set our country on the proper course,” Trump said of his immigration plans Sunday at a rally for supporters. “By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will in some form or another, be on their way back home.”

Not all of the executive orders are on border and immigration policy. Another one will say it's the policy of the U.S. to recognize two sexes — male and female — including on all government documents such as passports and visas.

In 2022, the Biden administration had allowed U.S. citizens to be able to select the gender neutral “X” as a marker on their passport books.

Trump is also signing executives orders designed to spur energy production: One order will declare a "national energy emergency" in order to reduce bureaucracy and allow more drilling, while another will allow more energy production in Alaska.

The scope and number of orders Trump is expected to sign far exceeds what he did on his first day in office in 2017, when he signed one executive order that targeted Obamacare.

It also goes beyond the number signed by Joe Biden on his first day in office. Biden signed nine executive orders on topics ranging from ethics commitments for executive branch personnel and combating discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, while also signing orders reversing Trump directives on immigration and deregulation.

Biden also signed off on seven other executive actions that day in 2021, including directives aimed at halting funding of Trump’s border wall and reversing his decision to pull the U.S. out of the international Paris climate agreement.

In a phone interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker on Saturday, Trump said he planned on signing a large number of executive actions on his first day.

“We have a record-setting number of documents that I’ll be signing right after this [inauguration] speech,” he said.

