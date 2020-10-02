Trump Not the First President to Be Infected in a Pandemic

A pandemic was ravaging America, thousands were dead or dying, and the president was infected.

His name was Woodrow Wilson and one century ago he was in a situation similar to the position Donald Trump finds himself in now.

Only then, the illness that laid Wilson low had been dubbed the Spanish flu, not the coronavirus that has infected Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and more than 7 million other Americans.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.