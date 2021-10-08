Donald Trump

Trump Misled About D.C. Hotel Finances, House Panel Says

The House Oversight and Reform Committee obtained documents from the General Services Administration, which leased the Old Post Office building to Trump for his hotel

By Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

Exterior of the Trump International Hotel
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown D.C. brought in $150 million in income while he served in the White House, but the hotel actually incurred more than $70 million in losses.

“By filing these misleading public disclosures, President Trump grossly exaggerated the financial health of the Trump Hotel,” the committee said Friday in a news release.

The Trump Organization did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.

