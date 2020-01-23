impeachment

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to gavel the trial back in session at 1 p.m. ET.

House Democrats will continue to make their case Thursday for President Donald Trump's removal from office before the Senate. Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to gavel the trial back in session at 1 p.m. ET. At the end of Wednesday's session, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead prosecutor, previewed what to expect today. “We’ve introduced the case, we’ve gone through the chronology, and tomorrow we will apply the facts to the law as it pertains to the President’s abuse of power,” Schiff said.

Follow our live coverage below:

