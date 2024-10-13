Trump campaign requests more military support for the former president's protection

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has requested additional security measures similar to what a sitting president would receive amid the increased threats against the former president’s life, a source familiar with matter told NBC News.

Late last month, Trump campaign co-manager Susie Wiles reached out to White House chief of staff Jeff Zients to ask the administration to provide military assets, including armored cars, protection while flying, and temporary airspace restrictions, among other security measures, the source said.

When Zients got the call, he immediately connected Wiles with leadership at the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service so that she had a direct line, a source familiar with the call said. Zients also made clear that President Joe Biden had directed the Secret Service to provide the highest level of protection for Trump, the source said.

Authorities held a press conference giving an update on the investigation into the apparent attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Florida.

A subsequent letter from Wiles to acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe reviewed by NBC News confirmed several of the campaign’s requests. The letter argued that threats to Trump’s safety have limited his ability to campaign.

The Trump campaign also requested that special operations forces be assigned to protect Trump, according to two U.S. officials. The source with knowledge of the matter denied this and said that Secret Service officials, not the Trump campaign, requested special operations forces with the specific task of thwarting potential drone attacks. The campaign declined to comment.

Trump has faced two alleged assassination attempts over the last several months: one at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, in which the shooter was killed, and a second last month, when Secret Service spotted a man with a firearm at the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president, who was golfing at the time, was safely evacuated.

Trump was also briefed by intelligence officials on assassination threats from Iran, his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said last month. Some members of the campaign were briefed on the Iranian threats as well, the source familiar with Wiles’ outreach to Zients said.

Since the threats, Trump’s campaign has used additional tactics and evasive maneuvers and is trying to be less predictable in its movements, the source said. In addition, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a Trump ally, has requested that the former president’s campaign be allowed to use planes that detect and deter threats, like the Boeing C-17 or C-32, also known as “the blue and white,” which is used by the vice president as well as members of the Cabinet and Congress. One other possibility would be to retrofit Trump’s personal plane — an option the source said would be less feasible given that the election is less than a month away.

The requests have been met with inaction for weeks, the source said.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service countered that claim.

“Since the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13, the U.S. Secret Service has made comprehensive enhancements to its communications capabilities, resourcing and protective operations,” the agency’s communications chief, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement. “Today, the former President is receiving the highest levels of protection.”

In addition, the Department of Defense regularly provides aid for Trump’s protection, including “explosive ordnance disposal, canine units and airlift transportation,” Guglielmi said.

The Secret Service has taken other steps as well, including temporary flight restrictions over Trump’s residence and during his travel, Guglielmi said. The former president is also protected by “unmanned aerial vehicles, counter unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics and other advanced technology systems,” he said.

A defense official told NBC News that the “department continues to provide enhanced support to the U.S. Secret Service” for the presidential and vice presidential candidates. Another source said Trump is receiving the same level of protection as Biden, so the campaign should not expect more.

The Pentagon and Secret Service are both concerned that providing more assets would violate federal law restricting the use of the military for domestic purposes, two officials told NBC News.

In August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from the Department of Homeland Security for increased support for candidates in locations around the nation. Overseen by U.S. Northern Command, that assistance to the Secret Service includes providing explosives experts and technicians who can detect and protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, as well as giving help with communications and transportation. It’s similar to the support provided for political conventions and other major events, but can include additional capabilities.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: