Trump Calls Proposed Black Lives Matter Sign on Fifth Avenue a ‘Symbol of Hate'

President Donald Trump blasted New York City's plan to paint the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, calling it a "symbol of hate" and demanding the city spend the money on policing instead.

NYC officials said last week they would emulate other cities and paint the message in large letters on a prominent roadway -- in this case, right in front of the president's flagship building.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that the work would happen in the coming days, leading to Trump's tweets.

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!" the president tweeted.

A city official tells News 4 New York that Fifth Avenue will be closed to all traffic in front of Trump Tower starting Wednesday night and running through Sunday, so the sign can be painted. The job is expected to require approximately 100 gallons of Department of Transportation paint.

The latest spat comes one day after the New York City Council approved a new budget that includes $1 billion in budget cuts and expense reductions at the NYPD. (Though notwithstanding those cuts, the work on the Fifth Avenue sign is expected to incur multiple days of overtime for multiple officers, working 12-hour shifts.)

De Blasio took to Twitter to fire back at Trump in unsparing terms.

You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are now a majority people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter.



There is no “symbol of hate” here. Just a commitment to truth.



Only in your mind could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2020

"There is no 'symbol of hate' here. Just a commitment to truth," the mayor wrote. "Only in your mind could an affirmation of people's value be a scary thing."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also weighed in, saying he supports the murals. However, he also aimed criticism at de Blasio over budget cuts amid the recent spike in violence. He also said that cutting the NYPD's budget is one thing, but trying to actually reform police should be the real goal, not simply appeasing protesters.

"Now it's about making the actual change. Not just saying to the protesters, 'I'm with you," Cuomo said.

There will be more murals painted all over the city in coming days, according to a city official. One will be in Harlem on Adam Clayton Powell and 125th Street, with another in Lower Manhattan on Center Street between Worth and Reade streets. There are tentative plans for a mural in the Bronx on Morris Avenue, and one in Queens on Jamaica Avenue.

Overall, polls have shown a majority of Americans supporting Black Lives Matter since recent protests against racial injustice began.

-- Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Russo contributed reporting.