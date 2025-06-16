Trump-branded wireless service launches — with a gold phone

President Donald Trump's business organization has announced the creation of a new wireless phone service that will carry the president's name.

Trump Mobile, as the service will be known, will soon be available for what Donald Trump Jr. described as "real Americans" seeking "true value from their mobile carriers." The president’s eldest son, who serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, made the remarks at a press event in New York City Monday morning.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He said users would be able to receive telemedicine on their phone, roadside assistance, and unlimited texting to at least 100 countries.

Trump Mobile's T1 Phone. (Trump Mobile)

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the TrumpMobile.com website, the plan starts at $47.45 a month, reference to the elder Trump having served as the 45th and 47th president.

By comparison, Boost Mobile and Verizon's Visible offers similar unlimited service for $25 per month. T-Mobile and Spectrum offer unlimited plans for $30.

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The organization is also rolling out a $499 gold-colored phone, dubbed the T1, later this year.

The service and phone are not actually made by the Trump Organization. Rather, the company is licensing the president's name to a separate, unnamed wireless carrier. In a separate appearance on Fox News Monday, Eric Trump, the president's second-eldest son and another Trump Organization vice president, said the phones would also be made in the U.S. but did not state who was behind them. He also said the service's call center would be based in St. Louis.

Representatives for the three major U.S. phone carriers did not respond to requests for comment.

The announcement represents another chapter in the unprecedented blurring of lines between Trump's personal business interests and his executive authority. Late Friday, the president filed financial disclosure forms for 2024 showing that the Trump Organization had earned more than $57 million from sales of digital tokens launched by its World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency platform.

The forms did not include sales from his TRUMP meme coin, which was introduced in January and which reportedly produced $100 million in fees alone, though it is not clear how much of that went personally to Trump. Last month, Trump held a dinner for the top holders of the TRUMP coin. The president also remains the largest shareholder of Trump Media and Technology Group, though his stock is held in a trust controlled by Don Jr.

A White House spokesperson referred a request for comment to the Trump Organization.

The announcement appears to echo one made earlier this month by the trio of actor-hosts of the popular "Smartless" podcast, who said they were launching their own wireless service by purchasing network capacity from one of the big-three U.S. wireless networks.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: