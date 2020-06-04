2020 Presidential Race

Trump, Biden Campaigns Were Targeted by Foreign Hackers, Google Says

The information was released by Google's Threat Analysis Group

Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump (right).
AP Images

Both major presidential campaigns have recently been the targets of cyberattacks from foreign governments, a Google executive said Thursday.

Google's Threat Analysis Group, which deals with nation-state hacking, said that hackers traced to China attempted to break into email accounts of people on the campaign of the apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Separately, hackers connected to Iran targeted the campaign staff of President Donald Trump, according to group Director Shane Huntley.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

George Floyd 14 hours ago

Floyd Mourned, Celebrated as Death Used as Call to Action

Minneapolis 15 hours ago

Live Updates: Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis; Bail Set for 3 Ex-Officers

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential RaceDonald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us