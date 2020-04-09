Donald Trump

Trump Approval Dips as Americans Question His Handling of Coronavirus Crisis

After rising to some of the highest levels of his presidency, Donald Trump's approval ratings have leveled off in recent surveys

President Donald Trump’s job approval has taken a negative turn as a growing number of Americans harbor doubts about his handling of the coronavirus crisis, NBC News reports.

After seeing a late-March spike as the pandemic ravaged the United States, his approval ratings have fallen back to the mid-40 percent range, where they were before the death toll and jobless claims exploded. The figure dovetails surveys showing the president narrowly trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, who this week became the apparent Democratic nominee to face him in November.

The latest numbers suggest the surge in job approval ratings that presidents tend to enjoy during a crisis was modest and short-lived for Trump. New polls this week by QuinnipiacReuters and CNN all find disapproval of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus rising to a majority of Americans.

It’s a reversal of fortune for a president who benefits from a committed minority of supporters but has never quite managed to win over a majority of the country. And it comes after his spike in approval had significantly lagged U.S. governors and world leaders, as well as previous American presidents during a crisis or a war.

