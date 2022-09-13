Trump-Appointed Judge Convicts 3 Jan. 6 Defendants, But Acquits 2 of Them on Obstruction Charge

Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but not all, of the charges against them

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday handed down verdicts in the trial of three Jan. 6 defendants that could have a major impact on the trajectory of Capitol attack prosecutions going forward.

Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but not all, of the charges against them.

The three men had appeared for a bench, or nonjury, trial before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Donald Trump appointee who is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has acquitted a Jan. 6 defendant.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

