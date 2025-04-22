Trump administration
Live updates: S&P 500 tumbles as Trump ratchets up his attacks on Fed Chair Powell

Without interest-rate cuts, Trump said, the economy risks slowing, “unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW.”

Trump
  • U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social called chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell a "major loser" and warned that the U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates fall immediately.
  • The S&P closed down 2.4%. Since its February highs, the index is now off 16%, approaching bear market territory of a 20% decline.

Trump called Powell a "major loser" and warned that the U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates fall immediately. Follow along for live updates.

