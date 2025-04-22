Live updates: S&P 500 tumbles as Trump ratchets up his attacks on Fed Chair Powell

What to Know U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social called chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell a "major loser" and warned that the U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates fall immediately.

The S&P closed down 2.4%. Since its February highs, the index is now off 16%, approaching bear market territory of a 20% decline.

