Russia-Ukraine War
Live Updates

Ukraine and U.S. teams to meet in Saudi Arabia; U.S. envoy hopeful of ending war

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.

By NBC Staff

A resident watches as his neighbour cleans up the damaged apartment in a multi-storey house after a Russian night drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025.
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

What to Know

  • Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect U.S.-mediated talks Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.
  • Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia a day before the indirect talks, Ukraine's President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said. Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire. Follow live updates here.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us