Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Global stocks tumble following Trump's tariff announcement

European and Asian stocks continued to drop in a sign that the market turmoil from President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last week isn't letting up.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Traders continue to pull their money out of the stock market to President Donald Trump's aggressive and sweeping tariffs, in a sign that the major losses from last week are likely to extend into today's trading.
  • Chinese stocks dropped sharply, with investors there catching up after a public holiday Friday; European indexes plunged afresh with E.U. trade ministers meeting today to ready their first response to the Trump administration's levies.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will be seeking tariff relief when he meets with Trump at the White House today.
  • Trump will also host the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House.

European and Asian stocks continued to drop in a sign that the market turmoil from President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last week isn't letting up. Follow live updates.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us