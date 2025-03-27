Trump administration
Live updates: Trump to sign more executive orders, Senate holding campus antisemitism hearing

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was placing 25% tariffs on auto imports.

  • President Donald Trump has threatened "far larger" tariffs if the European Union and Canada unite to do "economic harm" to the U.S.
  • Trump will sign more executive orders this afternoon after taking actions and said he plans to issue more tariffs over the next week.
  • The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is holding a hearing on antisemitism on college campuses after the Trump administration warned dozens of colleges about their to protect students from discrimination.

