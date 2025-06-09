Live updates: U.S. and China to hold trade talks in London

What to Know
- President Donald Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track.
- The U.K. government says it is providing the venue and logistics but is not involved in the talks.
- Starting today, nationals of 12 countries — including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — will be barred from entering the United States after a Trump administration executive order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET.
- Protesters against federal immigration raids were ordered to leave downtown Los Angeles overnight as law enforcement shot less-lethal rounds.
High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London today to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy. Follow along for live updates.