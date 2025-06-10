Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump administration escalates response to Los Angeles protests

President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda has met a groundswell of opposition in Los Angeles, the country’s second-largest city.

By NBC Staff

Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

What to Know

  • About 700 Marines are expected to move to Camp Pendleton to support the National Guard amid anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.
  • “Border czar” Tom Homan threatened California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with arrest if they impede troop deployment efforts.
  • U.S. says it has arrested another Chinese researcher accused of smuggling biological material.

White House officials say that Trump has a mandate to carry out his hard-line immigration agenda and that politically, battling it out with a blue state is a winning issue for them. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us