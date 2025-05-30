Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump and Elon Musk to hold media event on Musk's last day in the administration

President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference with Elon Musk today in the Oval Office. 

By NBC Staff

File. DOHA, QATAR – MAY 14: U.S. President Donald J. Trump greets Tesla CEO Elon Musk before a state dinner at the Lusail Palace on May 14, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. The visit underscores the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, focusing on regional security and economic collaboration.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Elon Musk announced that he is stepping down from his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump.
  • A federal appeals court temporarily paused rulings by a panel of judges that halted several of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on international trading partners.
  • A federal judge extended a temporary order blocking the Trump administration's revocation of Harvard's ability to enroll international students.

President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference with Elon Musk today in the Oval Office at 1:30 p.m. E.T. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us