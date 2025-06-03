Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump's push for trade deals shows cracks as deadline nears

Some of the challenges are self-inflicted, but a fresh set of court rulings questioning the president’s authority to enact tariffs hangs over his trade agenda.

By NBC Staff

Trump
Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Trump’s ambitious plan to broker dozens of trade deals with some of the United States’ closest trading partners has begun to show cracks as the clock on his 90-day pause for most country-specific tariffs winds down to just over one month.
  • The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to NBC News that the head of FEMA was joking when he said in a meeting that he was not aware the U.S. has a hurricane season.
  • Congress returned to Washington from the weeklong Memorial Day recess, with the Senate starting work on a House-passed bill to advance Trump's domestic policy agenda.
  • The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to let it move forward with layoffs across a broad swath of government agencies that were blocked by a federal judge.

Some of the challenges are self-inflicted, but a fresh set of court rulings questioning the president’s authority to enact tariffs hangs over his trade agenda. Follow along for live updates.

Trump administration
