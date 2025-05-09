Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Justice Sonia Sotomayor urges lawyers to ‘stand up' amid Trump tumult

The Trump administration struck a trade deal with the U.K. on Thursday.

By NBC Staff

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump announced that his administration struck a trade deal with the United Kingdom — the first agreement the United States has reached since he imposed sweeping tariffs on trading partners.
  • Trump said Thursday night he will appoint Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.
  • Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged lawyers tonight to “stand up” at a time when the profession is under attack from the Trump administration.

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged lawyers Thursday night to “stand up.” Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
