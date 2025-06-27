Live updates: Supreme Court set to issue 6 rulings on final day, including birthright citizenship

What to Know
- The U.S. and China have further confirmed the details of the trade agreement reached by both sides earlier this month in London, which will implement the Geneva consensus, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce Friday afternoon.
- President Donald Trump held an event to tout the Republican domestic policy bill as the Senate races to pass the sweeping legislation. In his remarks, Trump falsely claimed that the bill would end taxes on Social Security benefits.
- Top Trump administration officials briefed senators on the U.S. airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. After the briefing, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters that Trump was "deliberately misleading" when he said the United States "obliterated" the nuclear program, while Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Iran has been "weakened."
The court has six cases left to decide as it concludes its nine-month term ahead of a summer break. Follow along for live updates.